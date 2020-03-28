Ohio County Schools announce upcoming meal distribution plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools has announced their meal distribution plan for the upcoming week.

Meals will be available to students on Tuesday, March 31 and Friday, April 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at various sites.

Cooks will prepare a bag with three days worth of food on Tuesday while five days worth will be distributed on Friday.

Following this distribution schedule, students will only receive meals once a week moving forward. A date has not been set as of yet for the week of April 6.

The USDA has released a waiver that allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for children. Ohio County Schools is also offering mobile food distribution.

Meals Sites:

Bethlehem Elementary School

Elm Grove Elementary School

Madison Elementary School

Ritchie Elementary School

Triadelphia Elementary School

Middle Creek Elementary School

West Liberty Elementary School

Woodsdale Elementary

Warwood School

Bridge Street Middle School

Mobile Food Distribution:

Hil Dar (Exely Center)

Eagle Court (North Park)

Quaker Steak & Lube (Highlands)

Wheeling Station

Glenn View Townhouses (Graceland)

Valley Grove Fire Department

Latest Posts: