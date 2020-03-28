Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio County Schools announce upcoming meal distribution plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools has announced their meal distribution plan for the upcoming week.

Meals will be available to students on Tuesday, March 31 and Friday, April 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at various sites.

Cooks will prepare a bag with three days worth of food on Tuesday while five days worth will be distributed on Friday.

Following this distribution schedule, students will only receive meals once a week moving forward. A date has not been set as of yet for the week of April 6.

The USDA has released a waiver that allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for children. Ohio County Schools is also offering mobile food distribution.

Meals Sites:

  • Bethlehem Elementary School
  • Elm Grove Elementary School
  • Madison Elementary School
  • Ritchie Elementary School
  • Triadelphia Elementary School
  • Middle Creek Elementary School
  • West Liberty Elementary School
  • Woodsdale Elementary
  • Warwood School
  • Bridge Street Middle School

Mobile Food Distribution:

  • Hil Dar (Exely Center)
  • Eagle Court (North Park)
  • Quaker Steak & Lube (Highlands)
  • Wheeling Station
  • Glenn View Townhouses (Graceland)
  • Valley Grove Fire Department

