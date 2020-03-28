Ohio County Schools announce upcoming meal distribution plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools has announced their meal distribution plan for the upcoming week.
Meals will be available to students on Tuesday, March 31 and Friday, April 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at various sites.
Cooks will prepare a bag with three days worth of food on Tuesday while five days worth will be distributed on Friday.
Following this distribution schedule, students will only receive meals once a week moving forward. A date has not been set as of yet for the week of April 6.
The USDA has released a waiver that allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for children. Ohio County Schools is also offering mobile food distribution.
Meals Sites:
- Bethlehem Elementary School
- Elm Grove Elementary School
- Madison Elementary School
- Ritchie Elementary School
- Triadelphia Elementary School
- Middle Creek Elementary School
- West Liberty Elementary School
- Woodsdale Elementary
- Warwood School
- Bridge Street Middle School
Mobile Food Distribution:
- Hil Dar (Exely Center)
- Eagle Court (North Park)
- Quaker Steak & Lube (Highlands)
- Wheeling Station
- Glenn View Townhouses (Graceland)
- Valley Grove Fire Department
