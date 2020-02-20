Ohio County Sheriff’s Dept. swears in new deputies

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is growing.
Today three new deputies were sworn in by Judge Olejaz in the Ohio County Courthouse.
Joshua Varner, Kirsty Scott, and Austin Kitzmiller raised their right hand and swore to uphold the law before family and friends.
The three say they are excited to serve the people of Ohio County.
