Ohio County Special Olympics holding 2nd annual basketball tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are an avid basketball fan, the Friendly City is where you want to be this weekend.

The Ohio County Special Olympics will host their second annual basketball tournament, which raise funds for athletes to participate in similar events.

That way, athletes can focus strictly on having fun and parents won’t have to fork over the bill.

My daughter got into Special Olympics, she just loves it. We thought she would only do one sport but she does them all. With her getting so involved, my husband and I got involved. We just enjoy watching her grow and make friends, lifetime friends, my daughter has friends she probably never had before because of Special Olympics….and it’s really a lot of fun

Linda Fleming, Ohio County Special Olympics

The basketball tournament will take place 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wheeling University. There is a $5 entry fee.

And don’t forget about the Mountain East Conference Tournament this weekend, which kicks off Wednesday at WesBanco Arena.

