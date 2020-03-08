Ohio County Special Olympics showcase skills on the hardwood

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the best memories from high school comes from competing in sports. However, for some, such memories weren’t possible until one local organization stepped in.

The Ohio County Special Olympics started a basketball tournament in 2019, giving kids a chance to play a sport they may not be able to do while in school.

…but here, they get to do that and they get to be apart of a team that they wouldn’t normally get to be apart of and they get to make friends that they probably wouldn’t normally have. Linda Fleming, Secretary – Ohio County Special Olympics

Saturday marked their second annual event with some tough competition: Wheeling PD, Sheetz and the Misfits.

After a 7-7 season last year, the basketball team has bounced back in a big way in 2020.

8-0 with one tie. So, we are trying to keep our streak going so when we get down state and we can get some real competition down there and win gold. Dasean Scott, basketball player – Ohio County Special Olympics

But what makes this team so special is they are more of a family than basketball players.

I am playing with my family — love you. Larry Goodwin, basketball player – Ohio County Special Olympics

The team will travel down state for an opportunity to win gold. All proceeds from the basketball tournament go directly towards the Ohio County Special Olympics.

