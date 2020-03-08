Ohio County Special Olympics showcase skills on the hardwood

Community

by: , Abby Nelson

Posted: / Updated:
SPECIAL OLYMPICS PIC_1552254996504.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the best memories from high school comes from competing in sports. However, for some, such memories weren’t possible until one local organization stepped in.

The Ohio County Special Olympics started a basketball tournament in 2019, giving kids a chance to play a sport they may not be able to do while in school.

…but here, they get to do that and they get to be apart of a team that they wouldn’t normally get to be apart of and they get to make friends that they probably wouldn’t normally have.

Linda Fleming, Secretary – Ohio County Special Olympics

Saturday marked their second annual event with some tough competition: Wheeling PD, Sheetz and the Misfits.

After a 7-7 season last year, the basketball team has bounced back in a big way in 2020.

8-0 with one tie. So, we are trying to keep our streak going so when we get down state and we can get some real competition down there and win gold.

Dasean Scott, basketball player – Ohio County Special Olympics

But what makes this team so special is they are more of a family than basketball players.

I am playing with my family — love you.

Larry Goodwin, basketball player – Ohio County Special Olympics

The team will travel down state for an opportunity to win gold. All proceeds from the basketball tournament go directly towards the Ohio County Special Olympics.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter