Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Belmont County, talks infrastructure

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- The face of infrastructure across Ohio is changing as we know it.

Behind it all is one major initiative state leaders stand by, including Governor Mike DeWine.

It’s an initiative to pave the way for crucial infrastructure projects in 60 counties. The impact will be felt here locally, so much so that Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine paid Barnesville a visit today.

She talked about a project designed to bring water and sewage systems up to speed. This involves getting a new reservoir pipeline and changing the water treatment plant. All this is expected to feed into Belmont County, Guernsey and part of Noble and Monroe, and in turn, the Ohio First Lady says it should provide more and better water to nine communities.

“I think the fact that you have all these commissioners, councilmen, and our school board, just shows how important it is. There’s nothing more important than good water, so that’s exactly what we’re here today for: So, we can have good water.” Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine

Governor DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of development Director Lydia Mihalik also made stops throughout the state to announce other infrastructure projects… all funded through the same initiative.