Ohio lawmakers pushing bill that would prevent insurance coverage for abortions

Pro-life lawmakers are pushing a bill that would prevent insurance coverage for abortions in Ohio.

It has been a few general assemblies since the bill was last seen here at the Statehouse. Back in 2013-14, lawmakers didn’t want to pursue the bill. The sponsor thinks they will now.

According to Rep. John Becker (R-Union), the bill prevents insurance companies from paying for abortion services.

“Whether it’s surgical or whether it’s chemical, so any type of devices that cause an abortion, as they’re refered to as abortifacients, then those would be prohibited from insurance companies to pay for,” Rep. Becker said.

The bill analysis says insurance companies would not even be allowed to offer abortion coverage on health plans.

“Mandating what businesses can and cannot provide in their insurance plans to their employees in this state is just taking this to the next even more extreme,” said Jaime Miracle of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission can’t be sure this is even constitutional. Their analysis of the bill includes a comment that reads in part: “The Ohio Constitution… provides that no “federal, state, or local law or rule shall prohibit the purchase or sale of health care or health insurance. Certain provisions of the bill prohibit the provision of health coverage…It is not clear what impact this constitutional provision has on the bill, since the provision has not yet been construed by a court.”

Meanwhile, Miracle doesn’t believe that Rep. Becker did enough homework before drafting the bill. “Repeatedly, Representative Becker says he’s not a medical expert,” she said. “In his testimony he said he didn’t talk to medical experts, he didn’t talk to insurance experts, he just decided that this bill needed to be introduced and introduced it.”

Rep. Becker says he originally read about another state doing this a few years ago.

“I thought, well that sounded like some good pro-life legislation and that maybe we should do that in Ohio,” said Rep. Becker.

It should be noted that Ohio Right to Life, the largest anti-abortion organization in the state, has taken no position on this bill and says they are not involved with it.