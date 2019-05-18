Ohio man sues Charlottesville protestors

An Ohio man is suing Charlottesville protestors in federal court.

Bill Burke of Athens says he was struck by the car driven by James Alex Fields, Jr. during the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fields, Jr. also killed counter-protester Heather Heyer.

Burke says his physical injuries still require medical treatment, and that he has experienced quote “severe psychological and emotional suffering.”

David Duke and Jason Kessler are named as defendants along with Fields.

