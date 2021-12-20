Ohio Valley Businesses Give Back

We obviously love the decorations, and the festivities that go along with the holiday, but so much is the true spirit of the season is giving…and not just presents.



Our family here at WTRF is giving back this holiday season. We’re teaming up with a few friends in our community to help families have the perfect Christmas.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration along with Riesbeck’s are two that are no strangers to the community.

So it was a no-brainer to join forces and make sure families have a special holiday.

“We’re going to grant some wishes for families this holiday season.” Lauren Hersey

“We’ve always had a history of giving back to the Ohio Valley.” Brian Riesbeck

“We thought it was a great idea, we really did. There’s so many kids and families that are in need.” Bob Contraguerro

Families in need signed up on WTRF.com The business sponsors narrowed it down and made each family’s wish come true.

“We were able to pick 7 different families in need to support and every wish was a little bit different.” Lauren Hersey

“It’s been a very challenging year, there’s a lot of needy families in the ohio valley and we wanted to do our part to give back.” Brian Riesbeck

“We chose a family with a 4 and 7 year old. That’s what meant the most to us, making sure these families had something to put under the christmas tree.” Bob Contraguerro

WTRF along with the businesses involved were proud to grant wishes with thousands of dollars in gift cards, plenty of toys and even a Nintendo Switch.