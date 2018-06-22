Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule

With the month of June winding down, that means the 4th of July is right around the corner! In order to get the celebrations rolling, it is good to start making plans for the holiday early. Here’s a schedule of the different fireworks displays from around the Ohio Valley so you know exactly where to go to be a part of the fun!
Barnesville: July 6 at Barnesville Memorial Park. Dusk
Moundsville: July 4th Valley Fork Park. 9:30 PM
St. Clairsville: June 29th. Central Park Amphitheater. 9:30 PM.
Wellsburg: July 4th. Betty Carr Rec. Center. After the 7 PM parade
Wheeling: July 4th. Wheeling Waterfront. 7 PM
*This list will continue to be updated when information becomes available*