Ohio Valley hero heading into the heart of pending disaster, Red Cross looks for more helping hands

Ohio Valley (WTRF) — Heroes come in many forms and one Ohio Valley hero is heading to the eye of a tropical storm to help give shelter to those about the get hit hard.

Ra Lene Henthorne is shipping out Sunday morning, heading to Belmont, Texas, the target for where Tropical Storm Laura will touch down on Tuesday.

While only a couple months working at Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, the volunteer says there are disasters happening all over this country, with fires in California, to this pending disaster about to devastate our Gulf Coast.

There’s no time to study up, and the aid is urgent; rushing to send food, shelter, and helping hands to the area.

In Ra Lene’s first deployment, when asked are volunteers really needed from all the way up North? She says it takes a unified front to help our neighbors.

I’m ready and I’m prepared to help as many people as I possibly can. You have the opportunity to show your fellow human kind that you care and that you’re there to serve them. And, you hope that should devastation ever hit our area that someone’s willing to answer the call to come our way. Ra Lene Henthorne, Disaster of Programs Specialist for the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross

Other folks from the Ohio Valley are heading to places like Louisianna. If you feel moved from Ra Lene to join the call, the country needs your help. Join the American Red Cross to do so here.