OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – One local non-profit just got a big check to help them carry out their mission of helping some of our area’s most deserving kids.

The Ohio Valley Jaycees Charitable Fund just presented A Special Wish Foundation with a $10,000 grant.

A Special Wish grants wishes to children that have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness from birth until they’re are 21. They cover Belmont, Ohio and Marshall counties. Their mission is to bring happiness to these children and their families, even if only for a short time.

“They go through so much every single day, and all we want to do is be able to grant wishes and put a smile on their face. Our motto is ‘Some wishes can’t wait,’ so having grants such as this from, just wonderful organizations that give to non-profits in the Ohio Valley, it allows us to complete our mission of granting wishes.” ANNMARIE O’GRADY, Executive Director of A Special Wish Foundation, Ohio Valley Chapter

O’Grady says they are so thankful to receive the grant because they know how many worthy non-profits exist in the Ohio Valley.

You can find more details on A Special Wish Foundation by visiting their website and Facebook page. You can also call them at (740) 449-2063. They tell us that they are always looking for volunteers, as well as children in need.

The Ohio Valley Jaycees Charitable Fund was established last year after the local Jaycees chapter disbanded. It is administered by the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley. You can visit their website for more information.