Ohio Valley Job and Career fair set for September 10th

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking for employment, the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair, sponsored by Youth Services System, is the place to be on September 10th at the Highlands Event Center!

We spoke to a few business owners on what exactly they look for when hiring someone!

Entrepreneur and Cloud 9 owner Bridgette hardy said she looks for three specific things when looking at a possible hire.

“Do they fit our values here at the salon, do they fit our culture, and more importantly do they fit the job description.” Bridgette Hardy , Entrepreneur and Business Owner Cloud 9

Human Resources Director Julie Cunningham from the YSS said they are looking for a people to fill a few of their positions as well!

“I’m going to be looking for residential staff, I have a couple of community based services, as well as positions in our correctional department.” Julie Cunningham, Human Resources Director YSS

Hardy said if you are headed to the job fair to always always be prepared and open to any possibility!

“Have your resume. There is nothing more frustrating then someone coming in saying are you hiring and they don’t have any resume. Do a little homework. If you know who you are going to approach do a little homework about the company.” Bridgette Hardy, Entrepreneur and Business Owner Cloud 9

Business Owners, if you are interested in having a booth at the Job and Career Fair, please fill out the form by clicking on this link.

Dress professionally, bring copies of your resume and be prepared for onsite interviews.

Again the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on September 10th from 10:30 to 4 and 5 to 7 at the Highlands Event center.