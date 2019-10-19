AMA, Wheeling Hospital host biggest Heart Walk to date

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Valley residents woke up early Saturday morning to lace up their sneakers for the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk.

Hosted by Wheeling Hospital, this year’s heart walk was held at Oglebay Park.

The Heart Walk is the AHA’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke.

This year’s walk in Wheeling featured the largest attendance to date.

Our numbers, we’re still counting, but it looks like we’re going to have over 500 people today. As of yesterday [October 18], we raised $91,000. I’m very confident we’ll crack the $100,000 mark today. Biggest heart walk we’ve had in the Ohio Valley! Ryan Jerico, Development Director of the American Heart Association

The next Ohio Valley Heart Walk is set for October 17, 2020