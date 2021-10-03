Ohio Valley Lip Syncers show up as Pitbull, Gwen Stefani, and more for A Special Wish Foundation!

WATCH IN THE YOUTUBE LINK! Our very own reporter Stephanie Grindley made it to the second round with a SURPRISE ENTRANCE from a local marching band!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday, six Ohio Valley contestants mouthed the words to great music and showed off their moves at the Ohio Valley Lip Sync Battle put on by the A Special Wish Foundation!

Natalie Brown went on to take the gold belt in judges’ choice after she mimicked the singer Pitbull.

Some other notable acts were Wendy Anderson covering John Denver’s “Country Roads,” Dean Connors and his Journey performance, Alishah Hardway’s impression of Dolly Parton with “9 to 5”, and Cory Delguzzo’s NSYNC moment.

The money collected is sending ‘A Special Wish” kid Jaymison Redman to Universal.

Jaymison underwent three brain surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation after his tumor and cancer diagnosis. Now in healing, the money raised will make his dream come true.

While you really had to be there to take in all the great acts, 7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley was one of the contestants who made it to the judges’ round after her ‘Hollaback Girl’ routine. Compliments to the St. Clairsville Marching Band who took everyone, including the judges, completely by surprise!