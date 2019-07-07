Ohio Valley Mall’s last original anchor store closes

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) — July 7, 2019 marks the end of an era in the Ohio Valley as Sears close its doors after 40 years of business at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Sears was one of the five original anchor stores when the mall opened its doors in 1978.

Sears’ parent company originally stated last year that the store would remain open at the mall but ultimately decided to close the store in April.

But when one door closes, another door opens.

Both Dunham Sports and Hampton Inn & Suites are currently in the construction process at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Ohio Valley Mall owners, the Cafaro Company, recently announced that a Chick-Fil-A would setup shop in front of Macy’s later this year.

No word yet on what business will replace Sears as an anchor store.