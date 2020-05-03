Ohio Valley Mushroom is growing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you know the mushroom man?

Well, Jeremiah Stevens began his mushroom journey close to three years ago. After trips out west to produce farms, he knew he wanted to bring something different to the area.

Now, he is finding himself with not MUCHroom to grow. So, he is currently in the process of expanding his Ohio Valley Mushroom farm here in Wheeling in more ways than one.

Think back to that ‘cup of Joe’ you drank this morning. Those grounds are what he is looking for to use as soil to grow his fungi for his ‘waste to food’ service.

And recycle spent coffee grounds we will have a pick up program where I will provide you with a five pound bucket with our logo and a pamphlet and you can collect coffee grounds at your local coffee shops and restaurants and I will come around and pick them up and I will turn them into food and sell them at the local markets. Jeremiah Stevens – Owner of Ohio Valley Mushrooms

Jeremiah’s project is all self-funded. If you would like to help out a fun-GUY, you can reach him at ohiovalley mushrooms@gmail.com or check out his website.

