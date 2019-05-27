Ohio Valley residents take the "The Murph" challenge Video

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - People from all across the nation and the Ohio Valley are honoring a fallen soldier in a unique way.

Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy was killed in Afghanistan back in 2005. He had a passion for fitness and was an avid cross-fit participant and instructor.

Lieutenant Murphy had a name for his favorite workout, calling it "Body Armor." Now, several Cross-Fit gyms perform the workout each Memorial Day, and have re-named it "The Murph" in his honor.

"All The members that have served our country and fought for our country," said OV Cross-Fix member Neil Davis. "We do it for to keep them in mind. It's a great way for us to get together and get our fitness in and enjoy each others company ad what we are able to enjoy quite frankly because of those who have served."

Dozens of members of OV Cross-Fit at the Ohio Valley Mall took part in the workout Monday morning. It involves a mile run at the start and finish, as well as a wide range of push-ups, pull-ups and squats. It is often done with a 20-pound vest or body armor.