WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you don’t feel like cooking tonight, there are still a lot of options for you across the Ohio Valley.

A full list of restaurants is available on the ‘Ohio Valley Restaurants to the Rescue’ page on our website..

You can find bakeries, breweries, and several other places that are still serving food with either carry-out, delivery or curbside options.​

The listing also includes addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation.

Go check it out. Most of us like going out on Friday and Saturday night. You still have that option to experience your favorite restaurant’s food. It’s just you got to pick it up and take it home. Nicholas Griffin, WTRF Digital Sales Manager

If you would like to add a restaurant to the list, scroll to the bottom of our page and fill out the information.​

