OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas is rapidly approaching, and two local organizations are working together to make sure hundreds of area kids have presents to open this year.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors and the House of the Carpenter are holding their 21st annual toy drive.

Nearly 400 children from 171 different families signed up last month.

The Street Survivors have been collecting money all year from a variety of different areas so that they can give back during the Christmas season.

The kids will get some things off a wish list, clothing and books, but they need your help.

“We did good, we did good. You know, even with the economy today and everybody struggling a little bit with inflation, we still did well.” Tony Lemmon, President, Ohio Valley Street Survivors

“Right now we have 400 kids, about half of them are sponsored, and so we’re still looking for about 200 more children to be sponsored.” Dr. Mike Linger, Executive Director, House of the Carpenter

If you would like to become a sponsor, you can reach out to the House of the Carpenter by calling them at (304) 233-4640. You can also reach out to them on Facebook, and they will help connect you with a family to sponsor.