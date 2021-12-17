Ohio Valley Street Survivors give back to 10 local charities

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-COVID-19 has been tough on many. But that’s not stopping a local organization from spreading Christmas miracles in a big way.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors is lending a helping hand to 10 charities.

These charities give back to families in need. So, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors wanted to return the favor.

This year, the organization donated $300 for each charity. With COVID, members say that’s a little less than what they usually donate, but that’s not stopping them from stepping up.

“The thing this year, COVID’s affected a lot of things and people want to get out and people need help. It seems like people in the Valley need help more than ever before, which is crazy to me. I just can’t believe. We try to give back to the community, and this is just one way of doing it.” Bill Sandiford, President of the Ohio Valley Street Survivors

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors has been helping out local charities like this for nearly a decade.