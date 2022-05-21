MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Families and kids hit the roads for the race of the week.

The 2nd annual Ohio Valley Super Kids Soap Box Derby kicked off in Moundsville on Saturday.

This derby is for kids with special needs. They rode alongside their teammates and raced down 8th Street.

Philip Remke says he started this event is in memory of his son.

HAPPENING NOW: RACERS TAKE YOUR MARK… GO!🏎🚦

The Ohio Valley Super Kids Soap Box Derby is kicking off in Moundsville.



More tonight on 7News‼️ @WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/zvZbljhMEu — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 21, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

My wife and I had a severely handicapped son, Christopher, and he was something very special to us and he’s been gone 13 years now, but it’s we wanted to do something special and so then I said I’ll raise you money. Philip Remke, Fundraiser

Racer Holdan Estel says he came to win and hopes to compete in the national derby race.

It was fun. I enjoyed it. Holdan Estel, Super Kids Racer

He had it made by Kathy’s House in Glen Dale and our team made all the cars and everything. So it’s all about these kids. That’s what it is all about. Philip Remke, Fundraiser

Remke says they had over 50 sponsors and each year gets better and better.

These “Super Kids” flew down the hill, smiling ear to ear as their families and friends cheered them on.

Those who come in 1st and 2nd in their age group, move onto compete in Akron for the National Championship.