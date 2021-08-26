Ohio Valley’s “Women of Impact” raise nearly $70,000 in life-saving funds

The 2021 Ohio Valley “Women of Impact” campaign will announce its first-ever winner during a special reception at the Wheeling Country Club at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s nominees include: Lauren Hersey, Jayla Robinson, Kayla Ruble, Jill Spangler, and Melissa Yeso.

“These women have been nothing short of amazing,” said Ashley Horbachewski, Development Director for the American Heart Association. “Through their outstanding efforts, they have helped bring in $69,383 to our mission and helped bring awareness of heart disease being the number one killer of women to the Ohio Valley.

The winner will be determined by how much they raised through fundraising as well as through the various ways they educated and worked within the community.

“All five of these women are winners,” added Horbachewski. “Their passion and dedication to the women, men and children of the Ohio Valley is unmatched and their commitment to our mission is truly inspiring.”

Sponsors for this event include WVU Medicine, Trinity Health System, WesBanco, Belmont Savings Bank, Steele Pediatrics Dentistry, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc., Harvey Goodman Realtor, Reco Equipment, Steele Insurance, MPR Transloading & Energy Services, Belmont College, WTRF 7, Eric Hersey Web Design, Wheeling Convention & Visitors Bureau, Premier Bank, Epic Restoration, Gold Khourey & Turak LC, The Jeweled Bird, Regional Economic Development, Milestone Company, Liberty Distributors and Roxby Development.