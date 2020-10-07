One day a year Cloud9 Salon makes a difference for cancer patients starting with all beauty half off

Have you wanted to try eyelash extensions, or that auburn fall hair color but were waiting for a reason? Well, this might be it.

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) – Have you wanted to try eyelash extensions, or that auburn fall hair color but were waiting for a reason? Well this might be it.

For one day, October 12th, prices will be cut in half at Cloud9 Hair Salon… and it’s for an amazing cause.

Make A Difference Monday is on its 9th year and is raising funds for area recipients affected by cancer.

An impact, that Cloud9’s owner says, raised over $4,000 last year, going to two cancer patients. And this year, the beauty salon intends to do the same.

Every stylist comes in and donates five hours of her time. And then we donate all of those proceeds to the benefits. So, if you wanted to try lashes, you can get it for half off. If you wanted to try balayage, you can get it for half off. We have plenty of appointments open and we just want the Ohio Valley to take advantage and really help out some people with cancer. Bridgette Hardy, Owner of Cloud9

Make A Difference Monday will be running in Martins Ferry’s salon location from 8 to 8 and Wheeling’s location from 2 to 7.

There’s also an October auction that is online only this year, selling amenities like a dinner party, microblading treatment, and baskets to the highest bidders. For the auction, head here.