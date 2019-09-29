One-day exhibits popping up across Wheeling in October

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Pop-up” museums will emerge throughout the Friendly City during the month of October, thanks to Wheeling Heritage.

The one-day exhibits will present historical and cultural items that the Wheeling community provides in hopes of provoking storytelling.

Head over to the Empress Emporium in North Wheeling on October 2 for the first “pop-up” museum from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

What we hope to do is engage people in conversation about their objects, but also, about their experiences living and growing up in Wheeling, so that we can capture some of those stories.

Travis Henline, Museum Project Manager

The “pop-up” museums are free and open to the public.

