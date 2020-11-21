Operation Santa: Send gifts to those in need this holiday

(WTRF) – Imagine if you’re a child, you write a letter to Santa, and then come Christmas morning there’s nothing under the tree.

It’s sadly a reality for those in need, but there’s a way you can change it.

The U.S. Postal Service is once again holding “Operation Santa” this year.

It started in 2017 as a pilot program, and was such a success that the Post Office has kept the holiday gift giving going.

Here’s how “Operation Santa” works.

The Post Office takes the letters from children and families and posts them online. Anyone interested in helping out and giving to others can read the letters, and choose a person or family to shop for.

It’s very secure. We don’t give out any addresses of any children or any information like that. All you’re gonna see is the text of the letter. It might strike you. It might pinch your heart and you say I’m going to adopt this letter and I want to get something for that child. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

Once you pick out the perfect present, wrap and pack it, then bring the box to a participating Post Office to be shipped in time for Christmas.

If you’re interested, letters will be available to read starting on December 4th.

Visit uspsoperationsanta.com for more information or to participate.