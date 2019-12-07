Operation Toy Lift gets underway at OV Mall

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Operation Toy Lift is officially underway at the Ohio Valley Mall Saturday morning.

The Wheeling Police Department have once again teamed up with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, United Way and several other businesses in the Ohio Valley for the annual event.







Throughout the event, participants will collect new, unwrapped gifts for children in the area as the holiday season kicks into gear.

WTRF-TV is the proud media sponsor of this year’s event. 7News Anchors Brooke Chaplain and Taylor Long will be in the lift 10:30-11 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., respectively.

Operation Toy Lift will be held 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot near Levin Furniture.

