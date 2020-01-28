‘Operation Valentine’ enlists students at Brooke Intermediate North

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One Brooke County school is leading a hand in ‘Operation Valentine.’

Sponsored by Chambers and James Funeral, Pet and Cremation Services, personalized Valentine’s Day cards will be sent to thousands of U.S. troops deployed overseas.

A third grade art class at Brooke immediate North School is jumping into action, in hopes of sending some love to the brave men and women who serve our country.

The kids have a great time doing this project. It is a way for them to give back to the community. So, it gives the teachers time to talk to the kids about our troops, and how they support our country, and just what they do for us every day. Stephanie Zimmer, Brooke County Schools

We want the armies to feel like they’re at home and they can like, celebrate it with the other army people because they don’t get to visit their family members a lot. Olivia Yarter, 3rd grade student, Brooke Intermediate North School

Chambers and James Funeral, Pet and Cremation Services will accept personalized Valentine’s Day cards until Feb. 5.

