Organizations establish hygiene stations for homeless around Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several organizations across the Friendly City have been hard at work behind the scenes helping the homeless who are considered most at-risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their efforts established a hygiene station for the homeless behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store on 16th Street. It includes porta potties, hand-washing stations and a dumpster.

Another hygiene station is in the works on 18th Street with the same amenities, plus shower stalls and a laundry facility and volunteers are wanted.

So, for that station, we really need volunteers who are over 18 years old who are ready to help this vulnerable population. You will be wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing procedures. Kate Marshall, advocate for the homeless

This was only made possible by the contributions from several organizations in Wheeling:

City of Wheeling

House of Hagar

Project HOPE

Salvation Army

Catholic Charities

Lutheran Community Partners

American Baptist Men

Those interested in volunteering are urged to call 304-218-8373.

Latest Posts: