OR&W receives new fire engine

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – OR and W Fire District just received a long, overdue upgrade.

The Fire District created a finance committee three years ago to budget a new fire engine and their new “toy” arrived on Monday.

Although the firefighters will have to wait a couple weeks to get the fire truck into service, they are excited to say the least.

The truck will probably be in-service in about the next two weeks. It has a lot of new features on it that we have never had on trucks before. And the truck is obviously going to be here for a very long time, so we had to look into the future of what our needs are going to be for the fire district.

David Lenz, OR&W Fire Chief

The new fire engine will feature updated air bags, a larger fire pump and the ability to carry foam.

