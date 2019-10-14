Osiris Shrine Circus arrives at Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Osiris Shrine Circus has officially arrived at the Capitol Theatre following a hectic couple of weeks.

Officials spent the morning and afternoon setting up for the event.

Lions and tigers will be on stage and elephant rides will be available outside of Capitol Theatre in the parking lot.

The circus was abruptly relocated from WesBanco Arena following the discovery of an ice-making equipment malfunction.

Renovations are currently taking place at the arena with the Wheeling Nailers home-opener as an endgame.

The circus kicked off at 4 p.m. and an evening session will begin Monday at 7:30 p.m.