Osiris Shrine Circus relocates to Capitol Theatre, promising ‘unique’ performance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials of WesBanco Arena held a press conference Monday confirming the relocation of the annual Osiris Shrine Circus.

The arena is currently undergoing construction following the discovery of an ice-making equipment malfunction.

This issue has forced officials to relocate several upcoming events at the arena as repairs take place in hopes of being ready for the Wheeling Nailers home opener on October 19.

The annual Orisis Shrine Circus is moving to the Capitol Theatre for their October 14 show.

Despite the sudden changes, all parties involved are looking forward to a rather ‘unique’ experience.

This is a chance really to have a very unique setting. You know, we’ve always done it on the arena floor and this time, we’re going to move it and do it on a theatre stage. So, I think it’s going to have a little bit of a different feel and this might be your only chance to see a circus on stage. Denny Magruder, Director of Sports and Entertainment Authority

Officials say animals will still be apart of the show and elephant rides are going nowhere.

Once again, its all happening Monday, October 14 with a matinee performance set for 4 p.m. and the evening performance at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still avaiable for purchase at the WesBanco box office and Osiris Shrine Circus Facebook page.