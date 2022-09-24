WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted their 8th Annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk in Wheeling Park those dealing with loss.

Each attendee was encouraged to pick a beaded necklace that represented what or whom they were walking for.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has kicked off their 8th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention and awareness. Everyone has their choice of beads to wear to represent what or whom they are walking for.🎗



More tonight on @WTRF7News 💛 pic.twitter.com/kPPpkJCFWa — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 24, 2022

Their route went around the Ampitheater in Wheeling Park.

Suicide impacts people nationwide, but it affects 50,000 people in the state of West Virginia alone.

Registration was free, but all donations raised are being put towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for support, education, advocacy, and research.