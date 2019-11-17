OV All-Stars set to tip-off in charity basketball game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – All-Stars across the Ohio Valley are coming together this weekend for a special event.

They will face off against the Ohio Valley Lions in a charity basketball game on Sunday.

All proceeds will benefit the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway, taking place at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center on Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m.

2019 Ohio Valley All-Stars Charity Basketball Game

7News Producer Jon Renforth and Digital Producer Kenny Jackson will represent WTRF-TV in the charity event.

Tickets at-the-door are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Wheeling University inside the McDonough Center Gym.

LATEST HEADLINES