OV Mall shoppers disappointed by Macy’s closing announcement

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Macy’s will close 20 stores across the country, including the department store at the Ohio Valley Mall.

The doors will officially shut in March after 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley.

An estimated 50 to 100 employees are estimated to leave their jobs.

Shoppers are still shocked about the recent announcement and most are not taking the news lightly.

I think it’s really crappy because I really loved going to the Macy’s, especially as a kid with my grandma — like, we would always find a whole bunch of deals at Macy’s. Nikita Cunningham, St. Clairsville resident

It’s kind of sad. I mean, the mall’s pretty much dead as it is now. All these big stores closing. It’s a shame. Milton Turley, St. Clairsville resident

I wish they wouldn’t close because I shop there a lot. I was a former employee when it was Kaufman’s. Civita Souillard, Bridgeport resident

