OVAC All-Star Band performs at Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- You may have heard the OVAC All-Star Band marching its way through Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

This band is made up of students all over the OVAC. There are 90 kids taking a part, all from 16 different schools. This year’s show has a lot of Queen tunes, even some Katy Perry.

After pulling it altogether in just 35 hours, the band coordinator Ben McPherson couldn’t be any more proud of the kids.

“Very proud. They’ve worked very hard, and we haven’t had a band for two years because of COVID. So, everybody’s very excited. They worked very hard. We’re all excited.” Ben McPherson, OVAC All-Star Band Coordinator

The band marched in a parade through the festival and eventually hit the main stage.

McPherson says this is the 2nd time they’ve done this performance. They’ll perform it again at the football game tonight.