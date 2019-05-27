Over 200 Union, Confederate soldiers honored in Wheeling

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - On Monday, dozens of Wheeling residents paid their respects to soldiers of the past during a ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery.

Friends of Wheeling partnered with the Ohio Valley Civil War Roundtable to make the memorial ceremony possible.

The ceremony featured the playing of taps, the classic hymn Amazing Grace, and a reading.

Those in attendance could also place a white rose on the graves of 231 Union and Confederate Civil War Veterans located throughout the Cemetery.

Among those remembered included six men who were killed in action; at least five men who served as surgeons during the war, along one Union nurse; the man who claimed to have fired the second shot of the War at Fort Sumter; the first Union soldier wounded at the Battle of Philippi; and several survivors of both Union and Confederate prison camps.

While many recognize the Confederacy as controversial, officials said it's important to thank these men and women for their service and devotion.

"Many of us, myself included, have ancestors that fought on both sides. Although we don't agree with much of the cause for the Confederacy, we do honor their commitment and their service to what they believed in," said Jeanne Finstein, Friends of Wheeling & Ohio Valley Civil War Roundtable member.

A highlight of the morning was that after the ceremony, re-enactors gave guided tours through 10 different sections of the cemetery.

During the walk, attendees had the chance to learn background information about those being remembered.