WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An event that helped over 500 people prepare for their Thanksgiving meal was held Saturday in Wheeling.

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church and Bishop Reverend Darrell Cummings held their 33rd annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

With the help of many volunteers, generous donations, and a charity basketball game, 543 people came through to gather food for their Thanksgiving meals next week at no cost at all. Over 300 turkeys and over 100 chickens were handed out to many in the community. Free clothing was also available for anyone to take as they gathered their food.

Bishop Reverend Cummings said he is grateful that the church and the volunteers could impact so many lives.

”Over the 33 years, so many smiles, so many hopefully lives changed. Some people even told us that it saved their life, that they were giving up on the struggle of life. And who knew that this a box of food would make that much of a difference?” Bishop Rev. Darrell Cummings – Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

The event began at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and Bishop Reverend Cummings said he wanted to thank everyone in the community who made this possible.