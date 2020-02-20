Panhandle Cleaning donates $3000 to Ohio County Eagles Special Olympics teams

Ohio County Eagles Special Olympics teams are preparing for their 2020 travel season.

Today, they got a $3,000 donation from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration.

The team competes around the state of West Virginia and many tournaments include overnight stays. The Eagles participate in basketball, football, softball, track, volleyball, bocce, and bowling.

Panhandle owner Bob Contraguerro Sr. says, “Sometimes great organizations like the Special Olympics are overlooked, but everyone deserves a chance to compete in a sport.”

The Eagles will kick off their season with a basketball fundraiser at Wheeling University on March 7 at 1 PM.