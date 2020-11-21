Parade and visit with Santa held for special young boy who has cancer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Community members paraded down Wood Street in Wheeling tonight outside of a special little boy’s home.

This was all in an effort to support one local family.

Local law enforcement, EMS personnel, and firefighters drove by waving and giving him gifts.

Five-year-old Declan McCombs was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma in 2018.

He’s been a fighter ever since, and even a local superhero. The family told 7News the Make A Wish program let Declan pick out whatever he wanted — thousand of dollars worth of gifts– and sent them overnight so he can have everything he ever dreamed of.

And tonight– he was greeted with a brigade of Jeeps and even a visit from a big man in a jolly red suit — Santa! The family says they can’t thank the community enough for their support in this difficult time, and says it won’t be forgotten.

If you would like to join in on Declan’s fight, you can like his Facebook page, Declan’s Defenders.

https://www.facebook.com/declansdefenders