Parents host ‘Food Truck Festival’ for Weir High Class of 2020

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents of the Weir High Class of 2020 have come together for a special fundraiser Saturday.

The parent group will host a ‘Food Truck Festival’ at the Weirton Event Center to help raise money for this year’s senior prom.

The festival will feature dozens of local food truck and product vendors from the surrounding area.

There will also be live entertainment and several drink vendors to keep you warm during the weekend heat wave.

Admission is free and the festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, please visit their event page.

