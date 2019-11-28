Participants brave chilly weather for annual Turkey Trot

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 12th annual Turkey Trot race opened up Thanksgiving Day in Moundsville.

About 60 walkers and runners braved the chilly weather at Grand Vue Park to lace up their shoes for a good cause.

We have a blast. We just come out and we bundle all up and we sometimes complain about the cold weather while we are here, but we just like getting together and it’s our recent tradition. Kelsey Folda, Turkey Trot walker

All proceeds from the race go towards Kids to Grand Vue Foundation which allows children across the Ohio Valley to participate in a number of free activities at the park.

All participants received a free t-shirt in Thursday’s event.

