Participate in ‘World’s Largest Golf Outing’ for great cause

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nice weather makes it the perfect day for golfing and Oglebay has an event for you this Sunday.

The Park is partaking in the ‘World’s Largest Golfing Outing,’ which will help benefit the Fisher House Foundation.

The non-profit organization provides military and veterans’ families with comfortable homes at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

Hosted on the Jones Course at Speidel Golf Club, the event is an 18-hole four-person golf scramble.

The registration fee includes a $10 per player donation, 18 holes, cart, range, 2 drink tickets and prizes.

More information can be found on their website.