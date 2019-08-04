1  of  3
Breaking News
Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Participate in ‘World’s Largest Golf Outing’ for great cause

Community
Posted: / Updated:
OGLEBAY_1532553015255.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nice weather makes it the perfect day for golfing and Oglebay has an event for you this Sunday.

The Park is partaking in the ‘World’s Largest Golfing Outing,’ which will help benefit the Fisher House Foundation.

The non-profit organization provides military and veterans’ families with comfortable homes at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

Hosted on the Jones Course at Speidel Golf Club, the event is an 18-hole four-person golf scramble.

The registration fee includes a $10 per player donation, 18 holes, cart, range, 2 drink tickets and prizes.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter