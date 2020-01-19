Pastors ask ‘where do we go from here?’ on eve of MLK Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Pastor Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Temple in North Wheeling told his congregation he was a young newspaper carrier when Dr. Martin Luther King was killed.

At his mother’s urging, he saved a copy of that day’s paper, and he showed it, now laminated, from the pulpit on Sunday.

I believe his life had great purpose, and he was a change agent for the world. Pastor Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Pastor Cummings also told his congregation that Dr. King’s dream has to go forward.

What we need to do as we go from here is help bring unity in the community. And that is by us working together, praying together and standing together. Pastor Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Guest Pastor Tyrone Clark’s late father had marched with Dr. King in Selma and Washington.

He said the way forward needs to start, not with an edict from the top, but a grass roots effort in the churches and the communities.

It’s going to take people of different cultures, diverse walks of life, to understand and appreciate those diversities and differences, and to understand there’s a benefit when we do it, and we do it together, Pastor Tyrone Clark, Christ Temple — Erie, Pennsylvania

Pastor Clark says it may not always be a smooth path.

There will always be opposition to good works. So, we should anticipate — we should expect that. But we have hope. From a faith-based position, our hope is that God will deliver. Pastor Tyrone Clark, Christ Temple — Erie, Pennsylvania

