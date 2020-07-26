Peacock chick bringing smiles during pandemic, thinks he’s more human than bird

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — An exotic bird hatched in hills of West Virginia, and its little chirps are bringing joy to all who venture to the Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold.

Get yourself a videographer who STILL gets the shot when a baby peacock lands on his shoulder… Can anyone guess where we are this week for #DestinationWestVirginia ?! HINT – It’s GOLDEN @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/1HvZp5Z5Hm — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) July 21, 2020

Caretakers say Kirtan the baby peacock, was a gift to the front doorstep (not by a stork) but by a peahen. One month of incubation later and this peacock chick emerged; squeaking and adventuring. At 6 weeks old and commonly found on the shoulder of his caretakers, some say this baby bird thinks he’s a human.

Now, peacocks are native to India, so the upwards of 30 that roam the forest at the Palace of Gold is a gem in its own.

Happiness is said to be the virtue of the colorful bird, and seen in artwork throughout the grounds. And, the god, Krishna, was said to be captivated by the beauty of the peacock.

The peacock feather is just known as something that Krishna always wears. So, it’s very special. Especially, in terms of the grace and the beauty, and the colors. And, as you can see peacocks always bring a smile to everyone’s faces. Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

These ornate birds can live for near 20 years, so Kirtan has a long life ahead of him.

Peacocks shed their feathers late July, early August, so now might be the best time to visit the Palace’s grounds to take home a feather of happiness with you.