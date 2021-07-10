People filled the streets for the “Second Saturday” in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Music, vendors, and locals are filling up the streets in this part of town.

This is the 3rd “Second Saturday” in St. Clairsville.

There were 17 vendors there for all kinds of things anywhere from T-shirts, mugs, and dog adoptions, to special causes like the Heart Association.

It’s just a chance for people to get out and meet all kinds of people.

“There is a lot of people here, and there’s a lot of people I listen to. They’ve never been to St. Clairsville, but because they heard of “Second Saturdays”, they wanted to see what it’s like, so now they’re hooked because we have a Hallmark little town, and that’s what it’s all about.” Wendy Anderson, St. Clairsville area Chamber of Commerce

Wendy Anderson of the St. Clairsville area Chamber of Commerce says it’s been a big success. She says this is an exciting thing for St. Clairsville and adds any community can do this.

If you’d like to be a part of it, Anderson says they’re looking for any kind of bands to perform. If interested, just call (740) 695–9623.

They had the symphony perform last month and also had a middle school and high school band play too.