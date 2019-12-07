Perkins reopen doors in Moundsville following remodel

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Perkins reopened its doors Friday at its Moundsville locations.

The restaurant closed four days for remodeling.

Renovations included new carpet, booths, paint, pictures and lighting.

General Manager Tom Smith says he is excited to share the updated look with customers.

Just so they can have some place nice to come. You know, we’re a family-friendly restaurant. That’s what we want. We love Moundsville! Tom Smith, General Manager of Perkins in Moundsville

The exterior of the restaurant will be renovated in the spring.

