Powerpuff Girls, zombies: Study finds which costumes you WILL NOT standout in at the Halloween party

Are you going to have to change costume plans?

October 31 2021 11:59 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Halloween is only 11 days away, or less depending on your city’s trick or treat times! So, we have the scoop on what costumes you’ll see.

All Home Connections found what each state is ‘searching’ for the most.

West Virginians apparently like apocalypse themes because the results say you’ll see a ton of residents as zombies!

Ohio and Pennsylvania will have matching residents as witches.

Some honorable mentions were New Mexico as the movie ‘Clueless’ and Washington D.C. plans to dress as the Powerpuff Girls.

