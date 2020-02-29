Powhatan Point Fire Chief calls it a career after 38 years

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WTRF) – Saturday marks the end of an era at the Powhatan Point Fire Department.

Fire Chief Thomas Nelms is stepping down after 38 years of service to the Powhatan Point community.

During his tenure, Fire Chief Nelms assisted in many calls, including the XTO Schnegg Well Pad incident in 2018.

WTRF-TV would like to thank Fire Chief Thomas Nelms for his many years of hard work and dedication to the Ohio Valley.

