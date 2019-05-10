Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visits the Mountain State

“It’s good to see you! Hello Kermit,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA).

Democratic Presidential candidate and Massacusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, stopped in Kermit West Virginia Friday morning. Mingo County was hard hit by the opioind crisis, after drug makers dumped millions of pills in the small community. Now Warren wants a 100-billions dollar federal opiod fund from Congress, for prevention, enforcement and treatment.

“The whole point of this is to push this money down into the communities on the front lines dealing with this probem. It would be about 50 million dollars right here in West Virginia, come straigt to twns like Kermit,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D) Presidential Candidate.

The crowd liked that idea, and the Fire Chief says the opioid problem is getting worse.

“We went from maybe one call a week or two weeks time five years ago, to 10, 15, 20 calls a week now. And most of it’s opiates,” said Chief Wilburn Preece, Kermit Fire Department.

A group of President Trump’s supporter’s also gathered near the Warren event.

“She’s right down here in the heart of coal country and she supports liberal policies that have cost coal minsers jobs in West Virginia,” said Melody Potter, Chairman, West Virginia Republican Party.

Warren’s opiod plan has raised eyebrows, with money being sent directly to cities and towns, instead of letting the state’s divide it up.

“We need this money to go straight to the people who are dealing with the crisis every hour of everyday,” said Elizabeth Warren, (D) presidnetial candidate.

Warren promises to be competitive in West Virginia, a state President Trump carried by 42-points in 2016.

“The Warren visit marks the first Democratic presidential candidate visit for the upcoming 2020 election in West Virginia. But with over 20 people in the field we are bound to see many more of the candiadtes here,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.