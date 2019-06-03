Pride in Wheeling Day to beautify the community

Orrick is teaming up with the City of Wheeling and Ohio Valley Pride to help make the community a little more beautiful.

The third annual Pride in Wheeling Day will be held this Friday, June 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers will paint a community mural at Grand Vue Park, garden in Centre Market and trail clean up in East Wheeling.

The goal is to raise awareness for LGBTQ issues and beautify community spaces.

“We’re always willing to include more people,” said Tara Patterson with the Orrick Pride Committee. “So, if there’s anyone out there that would like to help out they can always contact us here at Orrick.”

Call 304-231-2500 and ask for Tara Patterson or Committee Chairs Nick Roxby or Jill Schmitt to participate